Armchair Ponderings

Simplifying the English language

5/26/22

It has been said that English is probably one of most difficult languages for anyone from another country to learn; still it is erroneously not in the top ten headed by Mandarin. Spoken English is not too bad; but written English has another challenge. I can vouch for that. Charles V, the king of Spain once said “I speak Spanish to God, Italian to women, French to men and German to my horse.” I can’t begin to enumerate the dialects utilized in this country.



Evidently, I am not the first to r . . .