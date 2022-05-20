MAGNOLIA
Mississippi Magazine Recognizes Miss Mattie
5/26/22
Beginning in 2020, Mississippi Magazine has recognized as “Golden Magnolias” one woman in each of 6 categories: Education and Literature; Cultural Arts, Science and Medicine, Philanthropy, Food and Entertainment, and Community Advancement. The May/ June 2022 issue of Mississippi Magazine features Mattie Rials, “Miss Mattie,” of McComb, MS, as the “Golden Magnolia of Cultural Arts.”
According to writer Sandra Buckley, a “Golden Magnolia” represents a Mississippi woman who “is solid in her beli . . .
Public Service Announcement from New Life Retreat
Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation & Education
5/26/22
Alina Snowden
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Summer is a time kids and teens have much more free time which they usually enjoy with their friends. They go swimming, hiking, enjoying outdoors, and late-night adventures. Some teens will also start to experiment with drugs. A new study show more people try LSD, cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy during the summer.
Not only is there a risk of addiction when using drugs, but using ecstasy in the summer brings about different risks. Many people use ecstasy at Elec . . .
Progress News
5/26/22
Aline Knippers
We had a good service at Progress this Sunday morning with Bro. Dan bringing a very good message from 1 Samuel 17: 12-28. Even though he was having pain in his knee, he got up to the podium this morning.
We honored Joley Fortenberry on graduating from SMCC and will be going to a Radiology school next.
We also honored Joseph Fortenberry with a Bible on his graduation from South Pike with honors. This was his last Sunday for six weeks because he will be going to the Hood Scout Reservation in . . .
Terry's Creek News
5/26/22
Catherine Brown
Last Sunday morning, our graduates were recognized. Blythe Anseman and Abigail Tate were the 2 graduates. They were presented a gift from the Church. Bro. LaVerne Summerlin’s message was “A Graduate's Challenge.” Our special music was by Blythe Anseman “You Say.” Was a good day in the House of our Lord.
Sunday, June 29, at 10:30 am, Freddie Spears will be our guest singer for the morning service. Then a lunch will be served after the service. Come join us for this special program.
Golden . . .
Chief Complaints: Part Four “Patients Say the Darndest Things”
5/26/22
Dwalia South
Just as the Covid pandemic seemed to be lifting as the daily scourge of our lives... just when you thought you could once again watch the nightly news without those dire weather warnings, “Woke!” woes, and threats of world-wide warming giving you nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and insomnia... to the world’s center stage has entered the latest incarnation of evil, that malignant murderous villain, Vladimir Putin. Don’t get me started on that sorry so and so!
Please excuse all the alliteration an . . .
LaKeysha Greer Isaac, formerly of Magnolia, becomes United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Mississippi
5/26/22
Alice Mitchell
In a formal investiture service May 20, 2022, LaKeysha Greer Isaac, formerly of Magnolia, took the oath of office to assume the official role as United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Mississippi.
Prior to her appointment as magistrate, Isaac practiced law as a senior partner with Cosmich, Simmons & Brown, PLLC, in Jackson, Mississippi. In her nationwide litigation practice, she managed large teams of attorneys and paraprofessionals and served as coordinating counsel in c . . .
Strike up the grill… Memorial Day is almost here!
5/26/22
Kara Kimbrough
Memorial Day officially begins Friday at 5 p.m., signaling the start of outdoor grilling, eating and entertaining season.
Whether it’s at a backyard cookout, family reunion or long-weekend-vacation, food served outdoors just tastes better. Finding the right recipes to celebrate the holiday is second only in importance to a few coveted days off. I’ve included a few of my favorite summer recipes, with an emphasis on quick and easy.
First, every Memorial Day weekend worth its . . .
Don’t be fooled by old drummers
5/26/22
Daniel Gardner
How does the remainder of 2022 look, and how will 2023 compare? Will Democrats march to a new beat, or continue to follow the same old drummer.
What are some of President Biden’s greatest accomplishments? The short list includes: highest gas prices ever, highest inflation rate in more than 40 years, severe supply chain shortages, and the most open southern border in history.
On a CNN Sunday morning news program, the anchor remarked that when the country is facing so many problems . . .
Pass-Along Plants at The MS Agriculture Museum
5/26/22
Felder Rushing
The Agriculture Museum in Jackson has a newly refurbished display, a folk garden designed to showcase the popular “pass-along” plants of garden variety gardeners. Perfect site to highlight how, after all, gardeners are where the wheel meets the road - direct producer/consumers of essentially home agriculture.
Museum director Hayes Patrick and I talked about this as we watched a big black swallowtail butterfly choose just the right flower to visit in the little garden. It is a sign that the du . . .
Armchair Ponderings
Simplifying the English language
5/26/22
Guy Geller
It has been said that English is probably one of most difficult languages for anyone from another country to learn; still it is erroneously not in the top ten headed by Mandarin. Spoken English is not too bad; but written English has another challenge. I can vouch for that. Charles V, the king of Spain once said “I speak Spanish to God, Italian to women, French to men and German to my horse.” I can’t begin to enumerate the dialects utilized in this country.
Evidently, I am not the first to r . . .
The Big Picture is World Conquest
5/20/22
Daniel Gardner
Over the past two decades or so Americans have begun to realize how deceitful our government, media, and academy have become. It’s not so much we can’t trust them as we ought to question them to verify their claims.
One example will suffice. From 2016 on, the government, media, and academy uniformly agreed candidate Trump and President Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election along with any number of other nefarious and dastardly deeds. This week John Durham will begin to untangl . . .
Stress Free Gardening
5/20/22
Felder Rushing
Dissonance is a real thing in the garden, often rearing its stress-inducing head in everyday “darned if you do, darned if you don’t” dilemmas.
I spent 2 hot, sweaty hours this week pulling a plant that I cherish, muttering all the while about all the little plantlets I missed. On one hand, it’s a durable, evergreen shrub with multiple landscape values. On the other hand, it takes over entire flower beds, crowding out everything else.
I hesitate telling you the plant’s name, lest the mere . . .